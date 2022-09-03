Bill Turnbull was a 'fan with the mic' at Wycombe Wanderers
Broadcaster Bill Turnbull, who died on Wednesday, is well-known for his 15-year stint at BBC Breakfast, but what was less known nationally was his commitment to League One football club Wycombe Wanderers.
Turnbull, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, had been a fan of the Buckinghamshire club for more than 20 years.
His association started in 2001 when he was living nearby in Beaconsfield and saw the Chairboys get to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with only Liverpool stopping them from reaching the final in Cardiff.
After that his family became season ticket holders.
He once told the club: "You could call us glory-hangers, except that there wasn't a lot of glory to be had.
"There's a special atmosphere about Wycombe Wanderers because of where it is - such a lovely rural setting, and it's small enough still to have that real club feeling about it where people do care about each other."
He soon became a regular fixture at Adams Park and over the years became the voice of the club, commentating in his spare time for their website and regularly giving his encouragement to both players and staff.
"When I'm sitting up there doing the commentary and Wycombe Wanderers are winning, I just feel truly, truly happy," he said.
It's been a tough 24 hours for everyone at Wycombe Wanderers who knew and loved Bill Turnbull.

We move forward to Fleetwood, in search of three points.

Thank you everyone for your love and support.
We move forward to Fleetwood, in search of three points.

His connection with the club continued throughout his illness and on news of his death at his home in Suffolk, the club said: "Wycombe Wanderers mourns the passing of an incredibly wonderful man and passionate supporter of our football club.
"Rest in peace, Bill Turnbull. We will miss you so much."
Club director Trevor Stroud said: "He was part of the fabric of the club.
"He just wanted to be involved with the club at any level, the team, the fans, anything he could do for the club he would do it."
The BBC has asked people who worked with Bill at the Chairboys for their memories.
'He will never be forgotten here'
Manager Gareth Ainsworth says he is "devastated" at the news of Turnbull's death.
"We say it was unexpected because it was - he was such a fighter and such a great character," he said.
"He was fighting it so unbelievably, we all thought he was going to be around forever.
"We've had some brilliant times with him here at Wycombe."
Ainsworth said he was a "really, really top, top guy and he made me feel so comfortable".
"He was all for the club, he was just a fantastic supporter.
"He was so humble. He could read a room. He could read a person. He would make you feel a million dollars."
Ainsworth said even after his diagnosis Turnbull "never made a fuss".
"He was always at games when he could be, texting me after games, ringing me after games, I was lucky to have him in my life."
The manager also recalls his own "Pat Cash moment" last April following the club's win over Sheffield Wednesday, the last home game Turnbull was able to get to.
Ainsworth climbed up to an executive box where the broadcaster was a guest of the former chairman Andrew Howard.
"It was real spur of the moment thing," he said.
"I saw him up there and there was only one thing I wanted to do, there was just this flood of emotion - [I thought] Bill's here, I need to go and see Bill.
"I'm so pleased I did that, it meant such a big thing to him and to me. He will never be forgotten here."
'A one-man Chairboys barmy army'
Former captain, Matt Bloomfield, said he was inspired to do a sports media degree after commentating with the broadcaster during a spell of injury in 2008 and the pair became friends.
"He just had this aura about him," he said.
"He was just so humble, he had a quick wit about him and made you feel comfortable in his company and the lads were just drawn to him and warmed to him straight away.
"He inspired the players, he led a team development day last year, he was a friend of the club, and an inspiration for the players, the staff and many supporters as well."
Bloomfield recalls how Turnbull was at Wembley for the club's "greatest ever moment" when they beat Oxford in the 2020 play-off final to reach the second flight of English football for the first time the club's 133-year history.
He said Turnbull "chanted all the way through the game".
"Officially he was a journalist, but unofficially he was a one-man Chairboys barmy army."
The former player, who began his career at Ipswich Town and has also moved to Suffolk, said he had been to visit him over the past five years with his wife and daughters.
"He was just one of the best men you could wish to meet... he loved life, and he loved Wycombe Wanderers. It's just such sad news that he's been taken too soon.
"Once you fall in love with this club, you can't get away from it. Even up in Macclesfield, he'd still come to games and give referees a hard time.
"Bill will always be remembered with a smile on his face."
'He was a fan with the mic'
One of Bill's co-commentators, Phil Catchpole, said Turnbull was "brilliant".
"He was a fan with the mic, but obviously a fantastic broadcaster and so helpful to me."
Catchpole said he had been "just a fan on the terrace" before he ended up helping out in the press box and asked Turnbull "how do I do what you're doing?".
"He gave me advice and I went back to college and requalified as a journalist and Bill was amazingly supportive of that.
"To have him on the end of a phone was absolutely fantastic.
"We had a good deal - I would tell Bill about the football and pick him up on his mistakes if he got players names wrong or whatever and he would correct my grammar, things I said wrong.
"It was so brilliant for me to have someone of Bill's stature and ability to help me."
Beyond gutted that we've lost Bill. A great man, broadcaster, wit and friend.

So many happy memories sat alongside him talking about our beloved Chairboys

The commentator added that Turnbull was "loved by the fans because he did what they wanted to do".
"He got to have a go at the refs, he got to get excited - all the things that commentators shouldn't do - but he got away with it because he was Bill and he loved the club and the fans and the club loved him," he says.
"I was privileged to get to know him... he was a wonderful guy, so generous, so warm and we're going to miss him hugely."
The club says the players will wear black armbands in memory of Turnbull during Saturday's game at Fleetwood, before celebrating his life at the next home game against Port Vale on 10 September.