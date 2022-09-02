Welwyn Garden City: Woman dies after car hits two pedestrians
A woman has died after a car hit two pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City.
A black Seat Leon car struck two people in Brocket Road at about 15:15 BST on Thursday, Hertfordshire Police said.
The woman, aged in her 60s - died at the scene. The other pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers have called for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle or pedestrians before the crash to come forward.
Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "If you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, please check to see if you have any footage that could assist our investigation."
