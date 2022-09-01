Luton Town fan's sister completes 31-mile running challenge
A woman whose brother died of cancer has completed a month-long running challenge to raise money for charity.
Mat Westwood, 35, from Harlington in Bedfordshire, died on 20 August.
In 2017 he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma to his leg, and earlier this year doctors said it had spread to his lungs, liver and brain.
His sister, Jo Matthews, has run one mile (1.6km) every day in August, even running on the day her brother died, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Her goal was to raise £150, but her current total is more than £2,600.
Mr Westwood, who moved to Kettering, Northamptonshire, was a life-long Luton Town supporter and on 30 July he attended his last match at Kenilworth Road.
One of his sons, 11-year-old Alfie, was mascot for the game against Birmingham City, and in the 35th minute fans from both teams stood to applaud the Hatters fan.
On Friday, at the first game after Mr Westwood's death, there was a minute's applause.
"It was so emotional," Ms Matthews said.
"Hearing 10,000 people all standing, clapping and cheering for Mat - I can't put it into words.
"The amount of love that poured out from everyone was amazing."
Ms Matthews, who lives in Sheffield, said she carried on with the challenge after her brother's death to continue his "legacy".
"It will definitely be worth it if we can help somebody else with cancer," she said.
"We can't change the story for Mat, but our aim is to stop another family from going through it or get someone to check their moles and go to the doctors."
Ms Matthews described her brother as someone who was "so gracious in defeat".
"He was so dignified in it all, really," she said.
"He said he didn't want to waste the time he had left and there was no point being miserable."
