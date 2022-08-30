Biggleswade large haystack fire tackled by crews
Firefighters from across Bedfordshire have tackled a large haystack fire, which they said was alight in just 40 seconds.
The county's fire and rescue service fought the blaze off Potton Road in Biggleswade on Monday.
Crews from Biggleswade, Potton, Sandy and Kempston worked to stop the flames spreading to adjacent fields. No-one was hurt.
They returned to the scene on Tuesday to re-inspect the site.
Biggleswade Community Fire Station said on Facebook: "When you are out on warm days please do not discard cigarettes or use disposable BBQ, fortunately this time nobody was hurt.
"A fire can start in seconds and in this case the whole stack was alight within 40 seconds."
