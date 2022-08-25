Kameron Campbell Bedford stabbing accused in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed.
Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, Bedford, is accused of killing Kameron Campbell, 26, in the town just before 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Mr Campbell suffered stab wounds in Palgrave Road and died shortly afterwards.
A judge at Luton Crown Court remanded Mr Saurini into custody. He will appear at the same court in October.
Mr Campbell's family said his death had "left a big hole in [their] hearts".
"He was a loving, caring boy and would help anyone," his mother said in a statement.
"He was loved and will be missed - our hearts are shattered."
