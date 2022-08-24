Arrests over suspicion of blackmail after man dies in Hemel Hempstead

Forensic officers were called after a man was found dead in a car in a street near Keens Field in Hemel Hempstead

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail after a man was found dead in a car.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found in the vehicle in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, 14 August.

Hertfordshire Police was called by the ambulance service to a location outside a four-storey block of flats at Bohemia, off Queensway, at 16:18 BST.

Officer said they were treating the death as "unexpected" and the two men were no longer in custody.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue," the force said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found in the car in Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead
Police said they were treating the death as "unexpected"

