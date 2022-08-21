Parents devastated by possible Much Hadham care home closure
Parents of an adult with severe epilepsy have said the possible closure of her care home would leave them "devastated".
Dave and Angie Lay, from Bedfordshire, said Katie, had been at St Elizabeth's Care Home and Nursing, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, for 22 years.
It has now been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The charity that runs the home said it had started a consultation with families on whether it should close.
Mrs Lay said, Katie, 41, who has dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, receives constant round-the-clock care at the specialist centre for adults with complex needs.
"She's been so well looked after," she said.
"I don't think there's anywhere else out there that can look after Katie the way they have.
"We're just devastated, upset, worried - everyone kind of emotion is going through our heads."
Mr Lays said: "We made the assumption that this will be her home for all of our lives" and as a family it was worried where she could be cared for next."
The CQC report found the service "failed to ensure there were enough appropriately skilled staff to meet people's needs and keep them safe".
In a statement the charity said it has experienced difficulties in recruitment and retention, partly due to a national shortage of trained care staff and this proved "overwhelming".
"To the point where we are no longer able to guarantee the safety of our residents, and are now increasingly unable to meet our regulatory requirements," it said.
It said due to this it had decided to close the home but after concern was raised by families it had started a consultation "to give those affected every chance to be heard".
Then a decision will be made, it added.
