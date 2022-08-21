Medieval Dunstable cellar restoration work gets the go-ahead
Work to restore a building's "rare and almost complete" 13th Century cellar will begin in September.
Grade II* listed Priory House's undercroft is suffering from environmental and structural issues, including cracking in the stonework.
The building in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, is on Historic England's At Risk register.
Surveyor Trudi Hughes said surveys revealed it had "a lot more medieval fabric" than previously thought.
Priory House is one of the oldest buildings in Dunstable.
It was built on the site of Dunstable Priory's guest house for travellers and became a private house after the Reformation in 1545.
In 1743, the original stone vaulted hall was incorporated into a much larger house with a Georgian facade.
Historic England described Priory House's undercroft as "of national significance because it's a rare and almost complete example of its kind from the 13th Century".
"The really exciting thing is that the undercroft, about which we knew very little, other than it was reported to be 13th Century, now reveals itself as the ground floor and part of the first floor of a 13th Century building, with evidence of partitions," said Ms Hughes, who works for Historic England.
The building has been used as offices since 1956 and is now a heritage centre and tea rooms owned by Dunstable Town Council.
Peter Hollick, chair of the council's community services, said: "The town council is thrilled to be in the position where works are due to start to ensure that this important building is restored for future generations and to be removed from the At Risk register."
The restoration is expected to last 10 months.
The work forms the next phase of the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone, a joint project by Dunstable Town Council and Historic England.
