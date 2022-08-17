Harper Denton: Inquest finds state failed murdered baby
Failings by the state contributed to the death of an eight-week-old baby, who was murdered by her "dangerous" father, a coroner has found.
Harper Denton was smothered by Kevin Eves, 39, previously of Wixams, near Bedford, after inflicting multiple injuries on her, including a fractured skull, in June 2018.
He was jailed for life in 2019, to serve a minimum term of 20 years.
Eves had a previous conviction for assault against a two-year-old child.
The senior coroner for Bedfordshire, Emma Whitting, said in her conclusion: "The deceased was unlawfully killed by her father who had been previously convicted of violent offences against a two-year-old; failures by state agencies sufficiently to manage the continued high level of risk of his further offending contributed to her death."
The inquest heard that in 2006, Eves, who then went by the name of Forbes, was jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting a two-year-old boy in his care, while he was living in Bournemouth in Dorset.
After that conviction, a multi-agency public protection team said he should not have access to any children.
