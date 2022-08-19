Hatfield boy helps save toddler from Mudeford drowning
By Charlie Jones
BBC News
- Published
A 10-year-old boy who helped to save a toddler from drowning has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the sea.
Cooper Adams, from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was on holiday in Dorset when he spotted a three-year-old boy bobbing up and down in the water.
He shouted to his parents that the boy was drowning and his father Ben rushed into the sea to save him.
"I just want people to look out for each other when they visit the beach because it can be dangerous," he said.
Cooper was enjoying a trip to Avon beach in the coastal town of Mudeford on Sunday when the drama unfolded.
He saw the little boy flailing around and struggling for air each time he surfaced.
"I was really scared and knew someone had to save him," he said.
Cooper's mother Christine Adams said she was "so immensely proud" of her son for alerting herself and her husband to the situation.
"I can't stop thinking about it and what would have happened if Cooper hadn't spotted him. The little boy's mother did not realise he had gone into the water and she was so grateful.
"No-one else saw what was happening apart from Cooper. His quick response saved that boy's life. He is definitely a hero to me," she said.
Cooper is a big fan of the Australian TV show Bondi Rescue, which he watches with his father who is Australian, and he hopes to be a lifeguard one day.
"I think watching Bondi Rescue really helped me recognise the signs of drowning," he added.