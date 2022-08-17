Ex-Bedfordshire policeman jailed for online child sex offences
- Published
A former police officer has been jailed for making indecent images of children and arranging to meet children for sex.
John Nichols, 52, who was an inspector with Bedfordshire Police, was jailed for 30 months at Inner London Crown Court.
Nichols, from Elstow near Bedford, admitted the offences.
An investigation carried out by the Met Police found 39 images on his devices, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The images were deemed to fall under Category C - which are deemed less serious than categories A or B.
Louise Clissold, from the CPS, said: "As a serving police officer it is hugely concerning that such sexually explicit messaging and indecent images of children were found on John Nichols' phone.
"Although no sexual activity is known to have taken place, Nichols' actions were vile and a grave abuse of trust."
'Vile offences'
Nichols, who was married, had sent sexually explicit and graphic conversations in online chat rooms, telling one user that he liked "yng girls", said the CPS.
He also suggested to this user, who said he had two daughters, that he would like to meet those daughters for sex, and for them to be wearing Hello Kitty underwear when he did.
In a separate conversation he told the user "the younger the less likely to tell and remember when older", prosecutors said.
Nichols also sent pictures of his own genitalia.
Bedfordshire's Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra apologised for the "vile offences" committed by Nichols.
"We know the public's trust in policing nationally has been damaged over recent years. This appalling case only serves to impact this further," he said.
"Nichols was immediately removed from all duties as soon as these allegations came to light, and then retired from the force prior to his first hearing.
"However, despite the fact he is no longer a serving member of the force, we will be immediately progressing fast-track internal misconduct proceedings against him."
Nichols admitted offences of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, and making an indecent photograph.
He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.