Missing Royston cat Ziggy reunited with owner after 11 years
- Published
A much-loved missing cat has been reunited with its owner 11 years after it disappeared.
Ziggy was aged about one when last seen by his owner at her house in Royston, Hertfordshire, in 2011.
The cat was befriended last week by two men in a park in the town, about a 20-minute walk away, and its picture was posted on a local Facebook page.
Ziggy was taken home to owner Ruth Orme on Monday, who said it was "a miracle" and "like he's never been away".
When he disappeared, she contacted lost pet sites and put up posters around the town.
She hoped someone would find her chipped and neutered pet, but despite a few potential sightings, Ziggy could not be found.
"After a couple of years, I had given up hope," Ms Orme said.
She got a new cat - Freddie - but never forgot about Ziggy Stardust - her cat's full name, so called after David Bowie's alter ego/character.
However, everything changed on Sunday after Cameron Mawditt and his friend Jamie Taylor posted pictures of a cat they had befriended in a park about a 20-minute stroll from Ms Orme's house.
"On Friday evening we were sitting down and this little cat appeared," Mr Mawditt said.
"We heard this little meow and out of the bushes comes this little cat.
"It was really scared at first and wouldn't come near us."
The cat became more trusting as they fed it and gave it water, and on Sunday they posted the photographs.
A woman who works for a rescue centre scanned the cat and the details led to Ms Orme and her former partner.
Mr Mawditt said the owner was "very grateful".
"She was shocked and very surprised - she said she couldn't believe it," she said.
Now reunited with Ziggy, Ms Orme said she and her former partner were equally delighted their pet had been returned.
"He looks the same and acts the same," she said.
"We can't tell if he recognises us because he was always such a friendly cat, but he's been sitting on our laps and purring happily."
Ms Orme said he seemed in good health and she had no idea where Ziggy had been all this time, but she thinks he was living as a stray but being fed by several different households in the area.
"I really hope he settles back in," she said.
"He's already met Freddie and they don't seem to be too fussed about each other, which is a good thing."
