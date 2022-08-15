Bletsoe memorial for killed US WW2 airmen unveiled
A memorial has been unveiled to honour a group of US servicemen who died in a World War Two plane crash.
Nine members of the 306th Bombardment Group were killed on a flying mission from Thurleigh Airfield, Bedfordshire, on 26 April 1944.
Mary Laws, who owns the Bletsoe field where the plane came down, said the unveiling of the memorial stone at St Mary's Church on Sunday was "moving".
Three US family members of Floyd Henry, who lost his life, attended the event.
Mrs Laws said she wanted to create a lasting memorial for the men who died and the one survivor of the crash.
Last year a fundraising appeal began for a gravestone and field display to be created and £3,000 was raised.
"People have been so generous, I really love this village," Mrs Laws said.
"It means so much that this has happened after all this time.
"It's very moving and it brings their story to life again."
The men were based at nearby Thurleigh Airfield and on 26 April 1944 were on a mission to drop propaganda leaflets over Germany.
There was an engine fire and the plane came down in Bletsoe.
Donald Schaefer, Floyd Henry, Willard Transeth, Roy McKinney, Charles Weller, Sheldon Kinberg, John Simons, John Byrd and Ronald Minter were all killed.
Only George Littlefield, a tail gunner, survived.
Michael Collins, Marie Devine and George Curtin, the nephews and niece of co-pilot Floyd Henry travelled from the US to England for the ceremony.
Mrs Laws said: "It was a fitting tribute and the fact they came all the way from America really made it."
