Borehamwood flats badly damaged after shed fire spreads
A three-storey block of flats has been severely damaged after a fire spread from a shed.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 15:21 BST on Friday to the blaze at Balmoral Drive, Borehamwood.
It affected 21 flats, with no reports of any injuries, it added.
Residents were moved to emergency accommodation and were receiving support, Hertsmere Borough Council said.
The roof has partially collapsed, and the cause of the was thought to be accidental, the fire service added.
All occupants, at the Clarion Housing Association-owned building have been accounted for.
Its council leader, Morris Bright, said it was a "shocking incident" and the community had rallied to help others.
Simon Tuhill, assistant chief fire officer for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire was now under control.
"Crews will be on scene for some time yet damping down and working to assist local residents.
"The block involved has been significantly damaged but crews have worked hard to stop any further spread."
The council said it was working "closely with partner agencies" and Clarion, to ensure all those affected by the fire were being "appropriately supported".
An emergency reception centre has been set up at the Venue Leisure Centre where displaced residents are receiving support with their accommodation needs, emergency provisions and medical supplies.
Donations from "generous community groups" were also being offered.
Conservative councillor Mr Bright said: "Our communities, our council workforce and our local elected representatives have rallied swiftly in the wake of this shocking incident to ensure everyone is provided with the immediate support they need."
The managing director of Hertsmere Borough Council, Sajida Bijle, said council staff worked late into the night to help displaced people.
"The emergency reception centre was established in under an hour and thank you to InspireAll for freeing up their facilities so promptly to enable that to happen."
