Thameslink and East Midlands Railway users face delays due to fire
Disruption has been caused to train services due to a fire next to a rail track.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Waldeck Road, Luton, at about 08:40 BST.
It said crews extinguished the fire on the southbound track involving two railway sleepers.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) and Thameslink said services were affected, including EMR's service between Corby and London St Pancras.
EMR said trains on the Sheffield, Nottingham and London line were also disrupted.
Network Rail said its teams were responding to the incident.
It apologised for the delays.
