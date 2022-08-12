M1 southbound closed near Milton Keynes after serious incident

The M1 has been closed southbound between junctions 14 and 13 after a serious accident.

Emergency services are currently at the scene between the Milton Keynes/Newport Pagnell and Bedford turn offs.

National Highways said about two miles of traffic was being turned around and drivers faced a one hour delay between junction 15 and the closure.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions have been put in place.

