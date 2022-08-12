M1 southbound closed near Milton Keynes after serious incident
The M1 has been closed southbound between junctions 14 and 13 after a serious accident.
Emergency services are currently at the scene between the Milton Keynes/Newport Pagnell and Bedford turn offs.
National Highways said about two miles of traffic was being turned around and drivers faced a one hour delay between junction 15 and the closure.
The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions have been put in place.
The #M1 is now closed southbound between J14 and J13 near #MiltonKeynes due to a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for a while. Traffic caught in the closure will be released ASAP. For diversion info click here: https://t.co/1IpR6SOe9b pic.twitter.com/eEvUUo9SFw— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 12, 2022
