Bedfordshire firefighters tackle large Lower Sundon field fire
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large stubble field fire on the outskirts of a town.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple vehicles were sent to Lower Sundon, Luton, after it was called at 14:02 BST on Wednesday.
It affected a 656ft (200m) by 1,640ft (500m) area, it said.
With an extreme heat warning in place over the next four days, it asked people to be "extra careful in these extremely dry conditions".
The fire has been fully extinguished.
"Having attended several large fires over the last week, we want to make everyone aware of how dangerous they are and how quick they can spread", the fire service said.
It has asked people not to use disposable barbecues on the ground or grassy areas, not to have bonfires and not to throw cigarettes out of car windows or onto the ground.
A Met Office amber extreme heat warning has come into force, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C (99F) in some parts of the UK over the next four days.
It has also issued its highest alert for fire severity over the weekend, warning there is an "exceptional" risk of blazes spreading in many places.
The National Trust, at Dunstable Downs, shared two photos showing the difference to its terrain in just three months.
"While colour changes are normal in chalk grassland, the recent heatwaves have had a big impact on our environment and fire risk is high," it said.
To help protect the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the trust has been asking visitors to not light fires or barbecues, smoke and to dispose of glass "appropriately".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk