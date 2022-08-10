David Fudge death: U-turn location of accused driver 'inappropriate'
- Published
An 88-year-old on trial accused of killing a motorcyclist in a crash chose an "inappropriate" location to perform a U-turn, a court heard.
William Curtis was in collision with David Fudge, 66, after doing the U-turn on the A4146 near Billington, Bedfordshire, on 18 November 2018.
A police expert told a court Mr Curtis also "failed to ensure a safe gap".
Mr Curtis, of Oak Close, Irchester, Northamptonshire, denies causing death by careless driving.
Cambridge Crown Court heard Mr Curtis was driving his wife in a Hyundai i10 and, shortly after 13:00 GMT, took the "wrong exit at a roundabout".
Mr Curtis pulled into a "patch of hard standing" at an access gate and from there performed a U-turn, jurors were told.
After colliding with Mr Fudge's motorcycle both vehicles set alight and Mr Fudge was pronounced dead at the scene.
The court heard it is a three-lane road with a national speed limit of 60mph (96.5km/h), where overtaking was permitted.
Giving evidence, forensic collision investigator PC Ed Colley said it was "my view Mr Curtis at least should give consideration to the fact a vehicle may overtake there".
Jurors have heard Mr Fudge's overtake was lawful and there was no evidence he was speeding.
PC Colley said that there were "no advanced warnings to deter anyone from overtaking".
He said experts agreed if "Mr Fudge was riding in a normal overtaking position... it is likely that he was available to be seen" at the point Mr Curtis checked his mirrors.
But he agreed there was a possibility Mr Fudge's motorcycle may have been wholly or partially obscured.
PC Colley told the jury the primary causes of the collision were Mr Curtis' "inappropriate choice of U-turn location" and that he "failed to ensure a safe gap" prior to commencing his manoeuvre.
Asked by defence barrister Ian Bridge why Mr Fudge, at the point he had view of an indicating vehicle, did not stop his overtake, PC Colley said: "I think it's completely unreasonable to suggest that should have happened."
The trial continues.
