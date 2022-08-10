Warning as blue-green algae found in Bedford waterways
People are being warned not to go into the water after blue-green algae was confirmed in Bedford.
The algae - cyanobacteria - has been found in Priory Country Park's lakes and other rivers across the district, Bedford Borough Council has said.
Blooms of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals.
Councillor Charles Royden said: "Please ensure any children and pets are supervised at all times while near any lakes or rivers in the borough."
The council has reported the findings to Public Health England and the Environment Agency.
Mr Royden, Bedford Borough Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "Although blue-green algae form naturally on some waters... the hot, dry weather combined with the lack of wind and rain has resulted in greater build ups of algae that aren't being dispersed as they usually would."
