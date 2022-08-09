Body of teenage boy recovered from North Met Lake
- Published
A body has been recovered from a lake after a teenager got into difficulty.
Hertfordshire Police received reports of a 14-year-old boy struggling in the water in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on Monday.
Police were contacted just before 17:00 BST and were joined by fire and ambulance crews.
A body was recovered at 23:00. Formal identification has not yet taken place but the boy's next of kin have been informed.
