Body recovered from Cheshunt lake after boy reported missing
- Published
Police searching for a 14-year-old boy who got into difficulties in a lake have recovered a body.
Hertfordshire Police received reports of a teenager failing to resurface in North Met Lake in Cheshunt just before 17:00 BST on Monday.
A police helicopter and divers were joined by fire and ambulance crews.
A body was recovered just before 23:00. Formal identification has not yet taken place but the boy's next of kin have been informed.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.