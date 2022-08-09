Milton Keynes murder trial hears pupil stabbed while fleeing
A student was murdered by another teenager as he tried to run away, a court heard.
Ahmednur Nuur, 16, was stabbed in the back by Justice Will-Mamah, 18, in Chaffron Way, Milton Keynes on 11 February.
Mr Will-Mamah of Coniston Way, Bletchley, acted "in self-defence", his defence counsel told Luton Crown Court.
He denies murder and possession of a knife.
Prosecutor Jane Osborne QC said Mr Nuur, a Year 12 pupil working towards his A-levels at Walton High School in Milton Keynes, had skipped class with a friend on the morning of the attack.
The pair travelled across the city and met up with others near Milton Keynes College, forming a group of eight.
The defendant was an A-level pupil at St Paul's Catholic School, which is close to the college, and it was not thought the boys knew each other, the prosecution said.
Mr Will-Mamah approached the group asking if they were there for him, the jury was told, and an argument and fight ensued.
CCTV from a private house showed he was hit in the head by a piece of concrete and he then went at the group with a large knife, the jury was told.
Mr Nuur, who was not thought to have thrown the concrete, was running away when he was stabbed in the back.
Mr Will-Mamah told the victim "I have shanked you", the jury heard.
The court heard he died of blood loss.
The jury was told the knife, and clothing he was wearing, had not been recovered.
He was arrested that evening when he attended Milton Keynes police station where he had been required to report on a different matter.
In a police interview, he said he had been given the knife by a friend who warned him he might need it after he had seen a group of "30 intimidating" youths.
He told officers he had been surrounded and that the group was armed with flick knives and machetes, and told him they would stab him as he was from the Lakes estate.
Ms Osborne said: "The only person who produced a knife was the defendant. At the time the knife was used the boys were running away. There was no good reason to use it."
Mr Will-Mamah's counsel Lewis Powter QC told the jury there was no dispute the defendant stabbed the 16-year-old, but he would claim he acted in self-defence as he feared he would be attacked.
"He had the knife for self-defence and was passed it shortly before the incident," he said.
The trial continues and the judge Lynn Tayton QC told the jury it was hoped the case would end within four to five weeks.
