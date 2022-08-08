Men with machetes and petrol bombs in Milton Keynes sought by police

The incident happened in Weavers Hill, Milton Keynes, in the early hours of Sunday, Thames Valley Police said

Police are investigating an affray involving several men with machetes, petrol-filled water pistols and petrol bombs.

The incident happened in Weavers Hill, Milton Keynes, in the early hours of 7 August, Thames Valley Police said.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon and was released on bail until 2 September.

Police appealed for anybody with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.

All of those involved wore dark clothing, police said.

