Radlett care home not protecting residents from abuse says CQC
- Published
A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors found people were not protected from abuse.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the home in Radlett, Hertfordshire, as "inadequate" in every inspection area.
Inspectors found one person sustained an injury to their arm and neck but the manager "could not establish how the injury happened".
The provider, UK International Nursing Agency Ltd Dom Care, was contacted but has yet to comment on the inspection.
According to the CQC, UK International Nursing Agency Ltd Dom Care's home can provide accommodation for up to seven people who may require nursing care and there were five residents at the time of the inspection in two days in May and June.
Inspectors found concerns over a fire risk with trailing wires had not been dealt with and the needs of patients were not met.
Residents were also denied the use of their own phones, computers and not given help with on-line shopping, if their behaviour was considered inappropriate, the CQC said.
The report said: "There were not enough skilled staff deployed to meet people's needs safely and effectively."
Inspectors found three people were cared for mainly in bed in their bedroom without a clear reason as to why and one person had only been out of bed five times in five months.
People with protected characteristics, such as age, disability, and sexuality, were discriminated against by being subjected to a series of restrictions because they had behaviours considered "undesirable", the CQC said.
The report said "people were not safe from the risks of food-borne illnesses" and an inspection by an Environmental Health Officer (EHO) found numerous failings.
This included food being stored on the floor or in a mouldy storage area, appliances and work surfaces not cleaned and no records of food temperatures being kept.
The CQC said it will re-inspect the care home in six months.
