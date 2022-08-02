Stewartby lake death: Mother pays tribute to teenager
- Published
The mother of a teenager who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has paid tribute to him.
Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in the lake at Stewartby, Bedfordshire, with friends at about 18:45 BST on Friday when he disappeared under the surface of the water.
Emergency services were called and Kyron's body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday.
Kyron's mother said her son was a "beautiful, happy and healthy boy".
"You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon," she said.
"We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you."
Det Con Sam Ostley, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron's family and friends.
"It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be - through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.
"We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.
"Our thoughts remain with Kyron's family and we would ask for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time."
