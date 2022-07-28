Harper Denton: Inquest regarding baby murdered by dad to conclude
The conclusion of an inquest into the death of an eight-week-old girl who was murdered by her father will be delivered next month, a coroner said.
Kevin Eves, 39, previously of Wixams, near Bedford, smothered Harper Denton and left her with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, in 2018.
He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 20 years.
In 2006, he was jailed for assaulting a toddler in his care. At the time he went by the surname of Forbes.
The inquest looked at the medical cause of Harper's death and examined whether there were any state failures to protect her, or if any state agency could have protected the Denton family from becoming involved with Eves.
Eves was released from prison in 2010 and met Harper's mother Cherinea Denton over the internet. He kept the details of his conviction from her.
In 2015, a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC) meeting was held, discussing details of high-risk domestic abuse cases and offenders, the inquest previously heard.
At the meeting, the team agreed to carry out further checks on Eves, with a view to deciding if a domestic violence disclosure order ought to be shared.
The inquest was told no-one was allocated this task and the checks were not carried out.
Senior coroner Emma Whitting said she would deliver her findings and conclusion at Ampthill Coroner's Court on 16 August.
