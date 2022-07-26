Hemel Hempstead: Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
A family said they fear their seven parrots will be taken away because they cannot keep them quiet.
Father-of-five Peter Gosden, of Hemel Hempstead, said the council was investigating a complaint of "noise nuisance" from their garden aviary.
A letter from Dacorum Borough Council confirmed the authority was looking into "ongoing incidents of loud squawking".
"We aren't going to let them [take them] without a fight," Mr Gosden said.
The council said it was "working with all parties to resolve the issue".
Mr Gosden said the birds live within their housing association home in Hertfordshire, but they have a large outdoor aviary where they go out to "play".
"A neighbour has complained about noise nuisance when the parrots are out," he said.
"The council has said they are investigating and if it continues they will issue a notice where I have to either reduce the noise or rehome the parrots."
He added that the birds were "rescue parrots" - which they take on visits to care homes and schools - and "not thugs" after a newspaper claimed local people had complained about the birds swearing.
"We take them in, rehabilitate them and get them to health so hopefully we can then rehome them in the future," he said.
"They do speak but it's more squawking and talking to each other," he said.
"The only one that swears is Barney but he doesn't go out."
Mr Gosden, whose family also owns two dogs, two cats, a bearded dragon and a gecko, said the complaint was "absolutely absurd" because "everyone else in this whole community loves these parrots".
He said it would "break our hearts" to have the birds removed.
"They're like family, they're like children that just want to be loved, cared for and just have a happy life because they haven't had one yet," he said.
A council spokesman said its environmental health team investigated through the usual noise complaints procedures.
"We're continuing to work with all parties involved to resolve the issue," a statement said.
"We have not requested that any animals are removed from the property."
