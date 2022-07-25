Fire crews tackle field fire close to London Luton Airport
Crews were called to tackle several field fires close to London Luton Airport.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a number of fires on Sunday, including one in the Tea Green and Wigmore area, to the north-east of the airport.
A spokesman for London Luton said "there was no impact at all" on flights or operations at the airport.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said it also dealt with large crop fires.
Temperatures reached 30C (86F) on Sunday.
