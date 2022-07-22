Body found in Hadham Hall reservoir after missing man search
- Published
Police searching for a man last seen by a reservoir during Tuesday's hot weather have found a body.
Lewis Saggers, 24, was last seen after emerging from a swim at Hadham Hall, near Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, at about 16:00 BST.
Hertfordshire Police said the search was suspended after a body was found in the reservoir on Thursday afternoon.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Saggers' next of kin have been informed, the force said.
