Luton Airport flights suspended as heat affects runway
Flights have been suspended at London Luton Airport due to a "surface defect" on its runway, caused by high temperatures.
The airport said repairs were under way, but all flights had been affected.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, with temperatures set to hit 41C (106F).
The airport said it hoped to "resume operations as soon as possible" and apologised to passengers.
Footage shows a large rectangular-shaped area on the surface being examined by staff from the airport.
A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: "Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway.
"Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress".
