London Luton Airport flights suspended as heat lifts runway
Flights have been suspended at London Luton Airport after high temperatures lifted a small section of the runway.
The airport said repairs were under way and it hoped to "resume operations as soon as possible".
Footage shows a large rectangular area on the surface being examined by staff from the airport.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, with temperatures set to hit 41C (106F).
An airport spokesperson said: "Flights are temporarily suspended to allow for an essential runway repair after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift.
"Engineers are currently on site."
Easyjet said three inbound flights to Luton had been diverted to nearby airports, and flights to and from Belfast, Milan and Palma due to fly were "unfortunately now unable to operate".
Ryanair said it had not cancelled any flights from the airport but had diverted a small number of inbound flights to Stansted.
The airport's website was failing to load for some users as passengers tried find out whether their flights had been disrupted.
