Milton Keynes: Lorry fire damages Waitrose distribution centre
A supermarket distribution centre has been damaged in a fire.
Fire crews were called to an industrial unit used by supermarket chain Waitrose on Bransworth Avenue, Milton Keynes, at 07:30 BST.
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area after large plumes of smoke spread across local roads, including the M1.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was under control but that crews would remain at the scene for much of the day.
The fire started in a lorry trailer outside before it spread to the warehouse. It also destroyed four tractors, the fire service said.
Large plumes of smoke were seen across Monks Hill, Kingston and Kents Hill areas.
Traffic disruption is expected for most of the day with the potential to affect the M1, they added.
A statement form the fire service said: "If you do need to use local roads or the M1 in this area, please prepare for delays, and ensure you take plenty of bottled water with you.
"We are grateful to all who supported the response to this incident in such challenging weather conditions, including Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service."
