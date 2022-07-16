Stevenage stabbing: Five men charged with murder
Five men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed.
The body of Bereket Selomun was discovered at about 07:30 BST on 7 July, in woodland off Brittain Way, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire Police said.
Another man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
The force has asked any witnesses who have not spoken to police to come forward.
The five men charged with murder are: Jelani Omer, 23, of Plash Drive, Stevenage; Robel Msgane, 23, of no fixed abode; Malake Fiseha, 23, of Manor View, Stevenage; Temesgen Gebremedhin, 20, of Bedwell Crescent, Stevenage and Natnael Hadgu, 18, of Ripon Road, Stevenage.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "Our thoughts remain with Bereket's family at this extremely difficult time.
"Our enquiries have continued at pace and following arrests made earlier this week charges have now been secured. However, we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven't yet spoken to police to please come forward."
