Stevenage rape of 14-year-old girl being investigated
- Published
An investigation into a reported rape of a 14-year-old girl has begun, a police force has said.
Hertfordshire Police said it happened in Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage, at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
The girl was walking past an alleyway by the Man In The Moon pub, when she was approached by a man she did not know.
He has been described as being slim, about 5ft 9ins (1.8m) tall and was wearing a black zipped-up hoodie.
A police spokeswoman said the girl was being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Insp Michael Macbeth said: "I understand this will be hugely concerning to the local community, and I would like to reassure you that we are conducting extensive inquiries in order to identify the offender.
"He was said to have short brown hair and stubble, and was wearing grey Nike joggers, a black zipped-up hoodie and white Nike trainers."
He appealed for anyone who saw anything or may have seen someone matching the description to get in touch.
