Hitchin pupil finishes school with 100% attendance record
A teenage boy has finished 12 years of school with a 100% attendance record.
Guy Crossland, 16, from Henlow, Bedfordshire, did not miss a day at his state primary and secondary schools, even in the lockdowns, his mother said.
He studied at Our Lady Primary School in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, John Henry Newman School in Stevenage and Hitchin Boys' School.
"I've just been really determined to keep going, even in times when I've been under the weather," he said.
"It's been difficult, but it's been extremely worthwhile and I'm just really grateful [I did it]."
His mother, Julia Crossland, said: "He is a real trooper. I am very proud of him. Some mornings it was touch and go, but he always got there.
"It wasn't always easy. The world of schooling changed radically during the pandemic. Guy was always up and ready during lockdown for his online lessons."
She said to achieve her "unique" son's record she made sure all medical appointments were booked outside of school hours.
He will receive his GCSE results in August and was aiming to stay on at Hitchin Boys' School to study A levels in French, Spanish, maths and economics.
"I'm determined not to miss a day in sixth form," he added.
