Stevenage stabbing: Victim named by police
- Published
A man found dead in woodland after being repeatedly stabbed has been named by police.
The body of Bereket Selomun was discovered at about 07:30 BST on Thursday, off Brittain Way, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire Police said.
Mr Selomun, 20, came to England from Eritrea as a teenager before being granted asylum, the force added.
A police spokesperson said officers were trying to understand the motive for "such a brutal attack".
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. He also leaves behind family in Eritrea who are aware of his death, the force said.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "We still do not understand the motive for such a brutal attack on this young man.
"I am however, satisfied that the answers are likely to lie within the young Eritrean community of which Bereket was a part."
Ch Insp Graeme Walsingham said knife crime was being taken "extremely seriously in Stevenage".
"My Safer Neighbourhood officers have also been visiting primary schools to talk about personal safety including knife carrying and we regularly work with the Schools and Gangs Team and Stevenage Borough Council's 'No More' project - helping children at risk of becoming involved in knife crime."
He said he was "grateful to the local community who continue to support us".
