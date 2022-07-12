David Beckham feared stalker after receiving 'threatening' letters
David Beckham feared his stalker after she wrote "threatening" letters and turned up at his homes, a court heard.
Sharon Bell, of Watford, was charged with stalking but did not face a criminal trial as she has a mental health disorder.
Westminster Magistrates' Court was told Bell visited Beckham's Oxfordshire and west London homes last year.
A judge ruled she had carried out the criminal conduct and detained her under the Mental Health Act.
Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said the 47-year-old former England football captain, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris St Germain and AC Milan, had feared his stalker's actions.
"It made me worried about what she would do next," Beckham said in a statement read to the court.
The 58-year-old sent a letter to Beckham's Oxfordshire home on 5 July last year saying she would visit days later after getting his address from a detective agency, the hearing was told.
It heard she spoke of having "feelings" for Beckham and accused his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, of owing her money and stealing from her bank account.
The court heard Bell, who appeared in court via video-link, was "persistent" when she arrived at the property on 9 July, but left after being told by security it was the wrong address.
Another letter was sent to the Beckhams' home in Holland Park, London, before Bell turned up on 9 September.
She asked if she could "come in for a chat" if she met a condition she was "unarmed", the court heard.
The letter also said she just wanted to talk and that actor Tom Cruise, who is friends with the Beckhams, had "really upset me".
'Erratic and unpredictable'
In a third letter sent in October, Bell said: "I do love you and have done since we were children."
In his statement, Beckham said he had never met Bell and said he had concerns about her behaviour, which he felt was becoming "erratic and unpredictable".
"I felt like the language in the letter was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening towards me and my family and this worried me," he said.
District Judge Michael Snow said he was satisfied Bell, of Boundary Way in the Hertfordshire town, had carried out the criminal conduct and made an order to detain her under the Mental Health Act.
He referred to the "rather frightening thought" of her researching Beckham's address and the "chilling words" used in her letters.