Bedford flats explosion: Woman who died named by police
- Published
A woman who died in a blast that destroyed more than 20 flats has been named by police.
Reena James, 43, is believed to be the only person who died in the explosion and fire in Redwood Grove in Bedford on 4 July.
Some 20 flats in the three-storey block were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed.
Ms James lived in the block of flats where the explosion happened, Bedfordshire Police said.
Ch Supt John Murphy said: "This must be an awful time for all of Reena's loved ones and our thoughts are with them at such a difficult and distressing time.
The cause of the explosion, which happened at about 09:30 BST, was not yet known.
"Due to the complexity of the scene and how difficult it will be to physically get investigators into the building, we know this will be a long and protracted investigation," said Ch Supt Murphy.
"Until we can access the site, we remain open-minded to the cause, and detectives are following up numerous lines of inquiry together with fire service investigators."
A police spokesman said they might be able to start some "limited demolition work" on the affected block of flats later this week.
