Lamborghini worth £270k seized in Milton Keynes over insurance
- Published
A Lamborghini worth about £270,000 has been seized by police who suspected it of being uninsured.
The sports car was pulled over in Milton Keynes on Saturday.
Posting on social media, officers from Thames Valley Police wrote "spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador driving in CMK [central Milton Keynes] without a front number plate".
They subsequently discovered the driver "could not prove he had insurance". The car was seized and the driver reported.
Police posted pictures of the car, including ones of it being loaded onto a truck and taken away.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.