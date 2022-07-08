Tonnes of scrap metal on fire at Totternhoe recycling centre

A fire at at Totternhoe scrap metal yardStopsley Community Fire Station
Emergency services were called to Knolls View, Totternhoe on Thursday night

Sixty tonnes of scrap metal has caught fire at a metal recycling centre.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the large blaze at Knolls View, Totternhoe, on Thursday night.

It said there was a "lot of smoke" that could be seen from the A505 and surrounding areas.

Residents were asked to keep their windows and doors closed. A re-inspection was due at 09:30 BST, it added.

