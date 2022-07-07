Redwood Grove explosion: Cause of fatal fire still under investigation
- Published
Investigators hope their search operation at the scene of a fatal explosion at a block of flats could begin sooner "than expected".
More than 20 flats in the three-storey block at Redwood Grove, Bedford, were destroyed in the fire on 4 July. and a large section of the block's roof collapsed.
At least one person has died and three people were taken to hospital.
The person who died has not yet been formally identified.
Police said it had held positive discussions with structural engineers and investigators might be able to begin the "process of [a] detailed search more quickly, subject to some structural support and safety measures being implemented in the next few days".
Specialist fire investigators will continue to work with police to establish the cause of the fire and are following a number of lines of inquiry, a police spokesman said.
The force said it was hoped most residents in the adjacent blocks of flats "will be able to return to their homes by the end of this week".
Those directly affected by the fire should be able to "briefly return and collect a small number of important or cherished items", the force said.
Melanie Wiltshire lived in one of the top floor flats in the building and said she feared everything "has gone" after her home was engulfed in flames.
Since Monday she has been unable to get close to her home, retrieve her car or get to her new job which she should have started on Monday.
"The one thing I thought that I had was my car", she said.
When residents are able to return, police said it there should be an opportunity for residents to access their vehicles that "remain within the cordoned area".
A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said the management company responsible for the flats was providing hotel accommodation for those made homeless and the council was providing rooms at local hotels for residents who could not return home due to the ongoing police investigation.
It is understood 12 households are being supported directly by the council and 50 households were displaced in total.
Ch Supt John Murphy said: "We know that this will be a protracted investigation given the complexity of the site, but we have had some positive news from structural experts that means we will be able to make progress more quickly than we initially thought.
"We are also working as fast as we can to get residents back into their homes. I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and patience amidst this ongoing disruption and please be assured we are doing all we can to help."
On Wednesday a new information centre was set up at the Harpur Suite, in the town centre, to help those who lost their homes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk