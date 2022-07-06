Man arrested in Bedford over 'fraudulent house sales'
A man has been arrested over suspected "fraudulent house sales", police said.
Bedfordshire Police said three warrants were carried out in Bedford on Friday.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in relation to the sale of two properties in Luton and Hampshire, the force said.
It added that officers seized "significant amounts" of designer clothing, jewellery and digital devices during the warrants.
The man has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
The force said it was the third arrest in the investigation, which concerned the sale of two houses last summer.
Dave Brecknock, investigation officer from the force's serious fraud investigation unit, said: "Our specialist investigators continue to follow a number of inquiries and the recent activity is the latest development in this ongoing operation.
"We will continue to investigate these fraudulent house sales and will follow all lines of inquiry to ensure those involved are brought to justice."
