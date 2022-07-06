Hitchin community helps Ukrainian violinist play again
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee who was a violin teacher who left the country without her instrument has been donated one and performed with an orchestra.
Asya Bulchak arrived in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, a month ago after fleeing following the Russian invasion.
Her host Lisa Low contacted professional violinist Caroline Owen who sourced a violin for her.
Ms Owen said: "I think music brings people together, it's like an international language."
A member of Hitchin Light Orchestra donated a violin, a local music school donated a bow and another violinist donated a case.
"As a musician its so important to get playing with musicians and connecting with other people," Ms Owen said.
Once the violin was given to Ms Bulchak, she began playing with Hitchin Light Orchestra and took part in a concert on Tuesday.
She also performed in London after Ms Owen saw an advert for a concert that was raising aid money for Ukraine as well as requesting a Ukrainian violinist.
Mrs Low said she and her husband Matt signed up for the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme and through another website met Ms Bulchak.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, so much paperwork, but it's been amazing and she feels like a member of the family now," she said.
Mr Low added: "I think it's wonderful, she's just taken to the way of life, and it's brilliant to see her joining an orchestra and playing and enjoying it."
Ms Bulchak said her time in Hitchin was "all new for me" but she had "help and support for my first steps in England".
She said receiving the violin was "a big surprise, now I can play with an orchestra".
The Ukrainian also celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, when she performed with Hitchin Light Orchestra, which was celebrating its 30th anniversary.
"Thank you very much for all this," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk