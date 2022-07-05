Redwood Grove explosion: Community comes together to help families left homeless
By Alex Pope & Orla Moore
BBC News, East
- Published
A community has rallied to help families who lost their homes in an explosion and fire at a block of flats.
The blast, at Redwood Grove in Bedford, left one resident dead and an undisclosed number "unaccounted for", police said.
More than 20 flats in the three-storey block were destroyed in the blast and a large section of roof collapsed.
An emergency assistance centre has been set up locally - with donations and offers of help continuing to arrive.
Three people were taken to hospital, including one who was airlifted to Addenbrooke's with serious leg injuries, and a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation.
An investigation has been launched by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A growing team of volunteers has come together at nearby Scott Hall Community Centre to support families and residents left homeless by the explosion.
'People are amazing'
Shirley Claxton manages the Scott Hall centre and has been helping to supply bedding and other provisions to people affected.
She put out an appeal on BBC Three Counties Radio - and said she received a "massive response".
"The people of Bedford are absolutely amazing - and not just Bedford, but Bedfordshire," she said.
"The families have been given temporary accommodation now but we're making care packages for them. We still need a lot of things."
She has asked for collapsible plastic boxes for deliveries, nappies, baby wipes and toiletries, underwear, clothes, and non-perishable food.
"People are just unbelievable," she said, "they really come together in a crisis.
"If you think - one morning you wake up and within an hour you've lost everything, all identity - you have nothing. The people that have escaped with their phones - that's all they have. It's just crazy."
'My building was in flames'
Melanie Wiltshire lived on the top floor of Redwood Grove. Her flat was engulfed by fire.
She was getting ready for work and heard a "really loud noise", before looking out her window to see the "whole building collapsing".
"I heard screaming and saw people crawling through rubble. I ran out and looked back to see my building in flames," she said.
"I don't know the extent of the damage but it looks like it's [her flat] gone.
"Yesterday I was quite calm and matter-of-fact about it - today I'm quite emotional, reliving what happened.
"Everyone is pulling together. Tragic times like this, everyone shows how much they care for each other."
'I just wanted to come and help'
Kate Travers and Julie Eddy turned up to Scott Hall on their days off to offer help in sorting the donations which have been flooding in.
"It's astonishing," said Kate, "people are just turning up with bags and bags of food and clothes and blankets - it's amazing.
"A huge number of people have been affected, vulnerable families all need help now.
"But there are a lot of fabulous people in Bedford who are always there. There's a great community spirit here."
'This will have a devastating effect'
Charley White, who works with IMPAKT Housing & Support, said the explosion at Redwood Grove will have a "devastating effect" on Bedford.
She has a message for anyone who feels they cannot reach out for help.
"If we don't work together, we can't resolve anything," she said.
"Please don't be too proud to reach out - this is for you. By reaching out, you're not losing your dignity."
'I'm no superhero'
"There's a gap between the buildings, so it was a bit of luck - if there was no gap the whole place would have gone down," said Anthony Ingram, who has lived in Redwood Grove for more than six years.
"When the explosion went off, the windows went and the whole flat shook. I jumped out of my seat.
"I went outside to see what was going on - I helped out. There was a man crawling on the floor. I asked him if he was in pain, kept talking to him, tried to keep him conscious.
"Things were still falling so I got him round to the front - I shouted to people to evacuate the building because anything could have happened - it could have gone off again. It was very dangerous.
"I'm no superhero, the whole place helped out.
"It could have been me, it could have been anybody, below me, my next door neighbour. God was on my side."
'We cannot return home'
Single mother Emilia Makara, who lives with her son close to the flats, says she has been unable to return home since the explosion.
"I don't have any money and we have no access to our house," she said.
"The police promised they would open the road this afternoon but I don't think they will. My friends from Poland lived here for 12 years and have just this month returned home - but all they have packed has been burned."
'My girl donated toys'
Amy arrived at the donations room with her daughter Nala, two, who has given a bag of her toys.
The family heard about the appeal through social media.
"It made me really proud - Nala said the children can have some of her toys," Amy said.
"You would hope if you were in that position someone would do the same for you. I really hope all the families will get what they need to rebuild their lives.
"It's heart-warming to see everyone come together."
Support for families
The mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, told the BBC the council will do everything it can to support families in need.
"Some people, if they have friends or family to stay with, will much prefer to do that, if needs be we have emergency beds," he said.
"But we're looking at accommodation, in terms of a hotel.
"We're talking to each family individually about what they need to do and how we can support them."
