British Grand Prix: Sir Frank Williams mural graces Silverstone
- Published
A mural at Silverstone depicting Sir Frank Williams has provoked an "emotional" reaction at this weekend's Grand Prix meeting.
The founder of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team died in November, aged 79.
The 56ft (17m) long art work features a 7ft (2.1m) high portrait of Sir Frank and thousands of tribute messages from fans.
Creators MurWalls said some fans had "burst into tears" looking at it.
The street art company has created several high-profile murals including one near Liverpool's Anfield stadium of Jordan Henderson and two of Sir Elton John in Watford.
The team said they were invited back after they created a well-received image of late BBC F1 commentator Murray Walker at the circuit last year.
"Silverstone was really happy with what we did so they've invited us back," Mr Silver said.
Work on the new image, in the street zone between the national pits straight and the Woodcote stands, began on Thursday and was completed in time for Sunday's big race.
Fans were invited to be an intrinsic part of the mural by writing messages on it.
Mr Silver said: "We were actually almost running out of space already by the end of Thursday because everyone wanted to write nice things and now the wall is absolutely covered now with tribute messages."
Sir Frank Williams CBE
- Sir Frank first ran a team in F1 in 1969 and set up Williams Grand Prix Engineering in 1977 before launching into more than two decades of success
- He was left a quadriplegic after breaking his neck in a car crash in March 1986
- After months of recovery and rehabilitation, he threw himself back into F1
- His team won seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' titles
- After racking up £13m losses in 2019, the company was sold to an investment group in August 2020 and the family stepped aside
Mr Silver said it had been "another great experience" for his team at Silverstone.
"The amount of respect that these fans have got for him [Williams] just makes it so much more special for us to be able to paint it," he said.
"It's really been received fantastically well.
"About four spectators have stood there staring at it for a while and burst into tears, so the emotions have really got to some people who are obviously massive fans."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk