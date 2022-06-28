Flitwick swimming pool to reopen after chemical shortage
- Published
A public swimming pool has partially reopened after its stocks of chlorine and other chemicals ran out due to a national shortage.
Flitwick Leisure Centre in Bedfordshire was forced to close on Monday.
Stevenage Leisure which runs the centre, and one with similar problems in Biggleswade, said it had now successfully secured "a small supply".
Flitwick's pool will reopen for schools and AquaEd, but will remain shut for public and lane swimming, it said.
The company had to close Biggleswade pool, last month for the same reason.
"We recognise how important it is to minimise disruption for those children learning a life skill," the company said.
It was "doing everything possible to secure another order of the chemicals as soon as possible to keep the closure [for the public] as short as possible".
During the closure swimmers would be able to access the pools at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre or the Dunstable Centre, the operator said.
It apologised for any inconvenience caused.
