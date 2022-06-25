Man arrested after pedestrian hit by car in Watford
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and injured by a car.
Hertfordshire Police said it was called to Exchange Road in Watford at about 23:00 BST on Friday following the collision, involving a white Mercedes.
A man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The arrested 36-year-old man has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.