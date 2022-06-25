Flitwick swimming pool to close due to chlorine shortage
- Published
A public swimming pool has been forced to close because its operators have run out of chlorine and other chemicals.
Stevenage Leisure which runs Flitwick Leisure Centre said it would be shut from Monday until more chemicals were delivered, but the rest of the centre remained open.
The company had to close Biggleswade pool last month for the same reason.
Central Bedfordshire Council said Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine were the cause of the supply issues.
During the closure swimmers would be able to access the pools at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre or the Dunstable Centre, the operator said.
Other pools across the country have also been affected by chemical supply issues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk