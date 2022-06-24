Woman attacked by dog thieves in Kempston near Bedford
A woman has been assaulted by two men who attempted to steal her dogs.
She was walking her chihuahua and papillon in a wooded area in Kempston, near Bedford, when she was struck, Bedfordshire Police said.
The incident happened between 12:00 and 13:00 GMT on Tuesday, near an opening next to the River Great Ouse.
One man who approached her from behind snatched one of the dogs; the other grabbed her hair and struck her several times before both ran off.
The pair headed towards a bridge linking Kempston and Queens Park.
Police said the victim returned home and emergency services were contacted. The stolen dog was safely reunited with its owner.
The first man is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, of large, muscular build and around 5ft 11in (180cm) tall.
He had a large nose, and his hair was light brown/blonde in a short buzz cut.
He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt and blue skinny jeans.
The second man was white, in his 20s, of slight build and approximately 5ft 10in (177cm) tall, with brown hair in - also in a short buzz cut.
Det Con Craig Storey said: "This is a very concerning report where an innocent victim has been left injured and incredibly shaken.
"We are looking to speak with anyone in the area at the time who may have seen two men acting suspiciously or making off from the scene.
"I would also ask other dog walkers in the area to be vigilant while we continue our inquiries."
Community policing officers have increased patrols in the area.
