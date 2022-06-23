Bletchley woman with bee sting allergy fears returning home
- Published
A woman with a severe allergy to bee stings said she did not believe a council had dealt with the issue of a nest near her flat properly.
Kerry Knibbs was hospitalised last year after being stung outside Doune House in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
Ms Knibbs contacted Milton Keynes Council after a new nest appeared outside her home.
The authority said "the threat" was removed after an extermination of on Tuesday.
But Ms Knibbs claims that while the bees outside have been removed a nest remains in a building cavity.
On Monday, the council moved Ms Knibbs and her children into a hotel while the nest extermination was carried out.
The council has told her it is safe for her to return home - a claim disputed by Ms Knibbs.
"Beekeepers have told us that they're [the bees] going to come back," she said.
"This is not just me trying to cause a nonsense, this is life or death for me and I don't think they're quite getting their head around that.
"They're putting me at a massive risk if they put me back there."
Ms Knibbs said her eldest daughter was "terrified" she [Ms Knibbs] would die.
"One bee sting could send me into an anaphylactic shock and I could die," she said.
"It's severe, it's not something I take lightly or anyone should take lightly - it's very serious."
In a statement, Milton Keynes Council said: "The threat has been removed and the tenant can return to her home.
"The council has offered to clean the property and any remaining cones will be removed, but there is no remaining threat from them."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk